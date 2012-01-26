* Q4 adj EPS $0.84 vs est $0.83

* Q4 sales $2.07 bln vs est $2.05 bln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.56-$0.74 vs est $0.70

* Sees 2012 EPS $5.37-$5.67 vs est $5.58 (Adds background on industry, rivals, CEO quote from statement, updates share movement)

Jan 26 Top U.S. paints maker Sherwin-Williams Co's quarterly results narrowly beat market expectations as price increases helped the it combat high raw material costs, and the company forecast first-quarter sales ahead of estimates.

Shares of the company, which makes paints like Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Water Seal and its namesake brand, rose as much as 4 percent to a fresh life high of $99.60.

"Our operating segments continue to control costs and implement price increases in an effort to keep pace with rising raw material increases," Chief Executive Christopher Connor said in a statement.

Sherwin-Williams' results mark the third time in four quarters that the company has bested expectations.

The company's string of market-topping results come at a time when paint makers, including AkzoNobel NV, the world's largest paints maker, have been smarting from high prices of raw materials, like titanium dioxide and oil-related resins and solvents.

In October, Dutch AkzoNobel abandoned its 2011 core profit outlook and said it would cut costs to offset higher raw material prices and softening demand in China.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $14.6 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $72.9 million, or 67 cents, last year.

Excluding a 70-cents-a-share one off tax related charge, the company earned 84 cents in the quarter.

Analysts expected the company to earn 83 cents a share.

Sales rose 9 percent to $2.07 billion, also narrowly beating expectations of $2.05 billion.

The company's results were also helped by higher paint sales volume in the company's global finishes and Latin America coatings segments.

Sherwin-Williams expects sales in the current quarter to grow 9-14 percent over last year, which translates to sales of $2.02-$2.12 billion, slightly ahead of expectations of $2 billion.

The company, however projected current quarter earnings of 56-74 cents a share, largely below analysts' expectation of 70 cents.

Shares of the company, which caters to do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, contractors, as well as multinational industrial manufacturers, were trading nearly flat at $95.95 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)