July 19 Top U.S. paints maker Sherwin-Williams Co posted higher quarterly earnings helped by higher selling prices.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $227.8 million, or $2.17 per share, up from $179.1 million, or $1.66 per share

Sales rose 9.3 percent to $2.57 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)