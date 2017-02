SHANGHAI, Sept 23 Shanghai rubber, aluminium and zinc futures hit their daily downward trading limits on Friday, tracking losses on the London Metal Exchange.

The daily move limits for rubber and zinc are 6 percent and that for aluminium is 4 percent.

Asian stocks fell to a 16-month low and emerging market currencies tumbled on Friday amid fears of a global recession, but a pledge from the G20 to preserve financial stability helped stem the scale of losses. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)