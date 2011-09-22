(Adds details, table)

By Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 The Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Thursday that it will temporarily raise trading margins and daily limits for all contracts from Sept. 30 before a week-long national holiday.

Chinese exchanges are closed from Oct. 1-9 and they routinely revise margin deposits on derivatives contracts to cover the risk of default.

The new margin requirements and daily trading limits would come into effect from Sept. 30 if contracts did not hit their locked limits before then, the exchange said.

Following is a table of the temporary requirements. The numbers in parentheses indicate the current margin and limits, which will be reinstated from Oct. 11 should contracts trade within the upward and downward range on Oct. 10.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange has also lifted its margin requirements ahead of the holiday.

CONTRACT TRADE MARGIN* DAILY TRADING LIMIT*

Aluminium 10 pct (6 pct) 7 pct (4 pct)

Copper 12 pct (8 pct) 8 pct (6 pct)

Zinc 12 pct (8 pct) 8 pct (6 pct)

Lead 12 pct (8 pct) 8 pct (6 pct)

Rebar 12 pct (8 pct) 8 pct (6 pct)

Wire rod 12 pct (8 pct) 8 pct (6 pct)

Fuel Oil 12 pct (8 pct) 8 pct (6 pct)

Gold 13 pct (7 pct) 8 pct (5 pct)

Natural Rubber 14 pct (13 pct) 8 pct (6 pct) (Editing by Chris Lewis)