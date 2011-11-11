SHANGHAI, Nov 11 The Shanghai Futures
Exchange (SHFE) will raise trading margins for its copper and
aluminium contracts by one percentage point beginning on Nov.
16, it said in a statement on Friday.
Following are latest margin requirements and daily trade
limits set by the Shanghai Gold Exchange as well as the SHFE for
various futures contracts.
SHANGHAI GOLD EXCHANGE(SGE):
Contract Trade Margin Daily Trading Limit
(pct) (pct)
Gold*
Au(T+D) 12 9
Au(T+N1) 12 9
Au(T+N2) 12 9
Silver
Ag(T+D) 15 10
** The precious metals exchange offers both spot and forward
contracts for gold and silver. Platinum is traded only as a spot
contract.
SHANGHAI FUTURES EXCHANGE (SHFE)
Contract Margin Trading Limit
(pct) (pct)
Copper 9 6
Aluminium 7 5
Zinc 8 6
Lead 11 6
Gold 7 5
Steel Rebar 8 6
Wire Rods 8 6
Fuel Oil 8 6
Natural Rubber 13 13 6
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)