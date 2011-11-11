SHANGHAI, Nov 11 The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) will raise trading margins for its copper and aluminium contracts by one percentage point beginning on Nov. 16, it said in a statement on Friday.

Following are latest margin requirements and daily trade limits set by the Shanghai Gold Exchange as well as the SHFE for various futures contracts.

SHANGHAI GOLD EXCHANGE(SGE): Contract Trade Margin Daily Trading Limit

(pct) (pct) Gold* Au(T+D) 12 9 Au(T+N1) 12 9 Au(T+N2) 12 9 Silver Ag(T+D) 15 10 ** The precious metals exchange offers both spot and forward contracts for gold and silver. Platinum is traded only as a spot contract.

SHANGHAI FUTURES EXCHANGE (SHFE) Contract Margin Trading Limit

(pct) (pct) Copper 9 6 Aluminium 7 5 Zinc 8 6 Lead 11 6 Gold 7 5 Steel Rebar 8 6 Wire Rods 8 6 Fuel Oil 8 6 Natural Rubber 13 13 6 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)