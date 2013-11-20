BRIEF-Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017
Nov 19 SHFL entertainment Inc : * Shareholders approve merger agreement with bally technologies * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with acute graft versus host disease
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing