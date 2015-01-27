BRIEF-Global Net Lease says for 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 mln of assets - SEC Filing
* Global Net Lease Inc - For 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 million of assets - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 430 million yuan ($68.87 million) in a property project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tjwOFV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2435 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.