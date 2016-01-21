Jan 20 Liaoning Shidai Wanheng :

* Says net profit outlook for 2015 to be 16-25 million yuan, out of the red compared with 2014

* Says 2014 net loss was 87.2 million yuan

* Says stake divestiture and assets allocation is the main reason for the profit forecast

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2ACYu1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)