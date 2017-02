TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it will resume commercial operation of the mothballed 220 megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Anan plant in early December.

The west Japan utility said in a statement it would immediately start inspections and repair work needed for the unit's resumption.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)