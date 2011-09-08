* To submit stress test results for No.3 Ikata reactor this month

* Expects supply short of peak demand this winter without Ikata

* To announce detailed winter supply plans in late Oct or Nov (Add details, comment)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Sept 8 Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday its power supply could fall short of peak demand this winter despite the restart of a mothballed oil-fired unit in early December, though it will seek to avoid carrying out rolling blackouts.

Shikoku, one of Japan's smallest regional power utilities, said it will resume commercial operations at the mothballed 220 megawatt (MW) oil-fired No.2 unit at its Anan plant in early December.

The ongoing radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the world's worst nuclear disaster in the 25 years since Chernobyl, has heightened public anxiety and resulted in stricter safety standards for restarting reactors closed for regular maintenance.

At Shikoku, the 566 MW No.2 reactor at its sole three-unit Ikata nuclear plant will enter regular maintenance by mid-January, leaving no reactor operational unless the central government and local communities agree that the 890 MW No.3 reactor can go online.

Toru Sunouchi, executive vice president, reiterated that Shikoku would submit the results of the first-stage stress tests on the No.3 reactor by the end of this month, one of the newly imposed hurdles to clear before a restart.

The restart of the No.3 reactor has been delayed since July 10, and the 566 MW No.1 reactor started regular maintenance earlier this month.

"To get the No.3 reactor restarted is our biggest task for this winter," Sunouchi told a news conference.

"If all three reactors are shut, we cannot help but fall short of demand. Even with the resumption of the No.2 Anan unit, we're still short," he added.

Shikoku, whose peak demand last winter reached 5,200 MW, is considering steps regarding both supply and demand this winter, but has not started any study on the outlook next summer, Sunouchi said.

Shikoku has secured enough liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal for this winter mainly via long-term contracts, but is looking to buy more oil in a timely and flexible way, he said.

Detailed supply plans for this winter are to be announced in October or in November, a company spokesman said. (Additional reporting by Chikako Mogi)