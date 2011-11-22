SINGAPORE Nov 22 Japan's construction firm Shimizu Corporation has been awarded a S$338.2 million ($259.3 million) contract for the development of a Singapore property by Capitol Investment Holdings, it said on Tuesday.

Capitol Investment is a joint venture between Perennial (Capitol) Pte Ltd, Chesham Properties Pte Ltd and Top Property Investment Pte Ltd.

The development will comprise a luxury hotel, residential apartments, and a shopping mall, Capitol Investment said in a statement.

Perennial is 60-percent owned by former CapitaLand retail chief Pua Seck Guan. ($1 = 1.3045 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)