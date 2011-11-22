SINGAPORE Nov 22 Japan's construction
firm Shimizu Corporation has been awarded a S$338.2
million ($259.3 million) contract for the development of a
Singapore property by Capitol Investment Holdings, it said on
Tuesday.
Capitol Investment is a joint venture between Perennial
(Capitol) Pte Ltd, Chesham Properties Pte Ltd and Top Property
Investment Pte Ltd.
The development will comprise a luxury hotel, residential
apartments, and a shopping mall, Capitol Investment said in a
statement.
Perennial is 60-percent owned by former CapitaLand
retail chief Pua Seck Guan.
($1 = 1.3045 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)