Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TEL AVIV Oct 2 The Shimshon reservoir off Israel's southern Mediterranean coast has the potential for about 550 billion cubic feet of natural gas, Modiin Energy said on Tuesday.
According to an evaluation prepared by Texas-based consultants Netherland, Sewell & Associates, 550 bcf is the best estimate of gross contingent resources for the reservoir while 277 bcf is the low estimate and 912 bcf the high estimate.
The Shimshon license is located 92 km west of the coastal city of Ashkelon and was declared a gas find in August.
ATP Oil & Gas Corp holds a 40 percent working interest in the well, Modiin Energy owns 10 percent and Isramco 29 percent.
Isramco is also a partner in the much larger Tamar field, located further north, which has estimated reserves of 9.7 trillion cubic feet of gas.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).