BANGKOK Aug 18 Thai telecoms group Shin Corp Pcl said on Thursday that Cedar Holdings, a unit of Singapore state ivestor Temasek , would sell a 7.9 percent stake in Shin.

After the stake sale, Cedar's holding in Shin Corp will be reduced to 46.44 percent.

Another Temasek unit, Aspen Holdings, has no plan to sell any of its stake at this moment, the Thai firm told the stock exchange.

About 60 percent of the shares will be offered to Thai investors and 40 percent to investors in Thai NVDR Co Ltd.

Shin Corp comfirmed an earlier report from IFR Asia that Cedar was selling 253.5 million Shin Corp shares for as much as $316 million to increase the free float of the company. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)