BANGKOK Dec 14 Thailand's Shin Corp Pcl
:
* Cedar Holdings, a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings
, is likely to sell more of its shares in Shin Corp to
help boost tradable shares in the Thai firm, Shin Executive
Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai told reporters
* Shin Corp plans a board meeting to approve a special
dividend for its 2011 performance; if the board approves, it
expects to pay the dividend in February
* Expects to gain 2.34 baht a share from the sales of a 2.05
percent stake in mobile affiliate Advanced Info Service Pcl
to Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)