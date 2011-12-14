* Shin free float rises to 12 pct, still below bourse's rule

* Shin may pay special dividend for 2011 (Adds quotes, details)

BANGKOK Dec 14 Thai telecoms group Shin Corp Pcl said on Wednesday Cedar Holdings, an affiliate of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, was likely to sell more of its shares in Shin to help boost the number of tradable shares in the Thai firm.

Cedar sold 8 percent of Shin shares in August, which helped boost Shin's free float to 12 percent from 4 percent, Shin Executive Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai told reporters after a shareholders' meeting.

"We still need another 3 percent to meet the exchange's requirement. It's likely that Cedar will sell more shares to boost free float," Somprasong said, referring to Thai bourse rules that require listed companies to have a minimum free float of 15 percent.

Cedar, 49 percent owned by Temasek, and another Temasek-linked company, Aspen Holdings, own a combined 88 percent of Shin Corp after the recent stake sale.

Shin's tradable shares fell below the required level after the sale of Shin Corp's controlling stake by the family of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to the Singapore state firm in 2006.

Temasek has signalled in the past that it would reduce its stake in the telecoms firm.

On Wednesday, Shin shareholders approved a plan to sell a 2.05 percent stake in mobile affiliate Advanced Info Service Pcl to Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, which is 55 percent owned by Temasek.

The transaction would be executed through the stock exchange on Dec. 23, Somprasong said, adding he expected Shin to gain 2.34 baht a share from the stake sale.

Shin also planned a board meeting to approve a special dividend for its 2011 performance, he said.

"If the board approves the plan, Shin would pay the dividend in February," he said.

Shin Corp shares fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday to 42.25 baht. Avanced Info added 2.5 percent to 141.50 baht. The main index ended 0.7 percent lower. ($1 = 31.26 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)