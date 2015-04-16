JAKARTA, April 16 South Korea's Shinhan Bank is
in the process of acquiring a majority stake in Indonesia's Bank
Metro Express, an official at South Korea's financial regulator
said on Thursday.
At the same time, Indonesia's PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk
is exploring the possibility of setting up a branch in
Seoul, Zhin Woong-Seob, governor of South Korea's Financial
Supervisory Service, told reporters in Jakarta.
He did not disclose the value of Shinhan Bank's potential
acquisition of Bank Metro's stake. Shinhan Bank is part of
Shinhan Financial Group.
Muliaman Hadad, chairman of the board of commissioners at
Indonesia's financial services authority, said the regulator had
approved the potential acquisition. "But of course, this
cooperation has to be based on a principle that benefits both
sides," Hadad said.
