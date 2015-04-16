* Deal was announced in 2012

* Bank Negara Indonesia may set up branch in Seoul (Adds comment from regulator, Shinhan Bank)

JAKARTA/SEOUL, April 16 Shinhan Bank, part of Shinhan Financial Group, has received regulatory approval to buy 40 percent of Indonesia's Bank Metro Express, more than two years after the South Korean lender signed a deal for the stake purchase.

Muliaman Hadad, chairman of the board of commissioners at Indonesia's financial services authority, said on Thursday the deal had been approved. "But of course, this cooperation has to be based on a principle that benefits both sides," Hadad said.

Shinhan's stake purchase would be worth 700 billion rupiah ($55 million), Irwan Lubis, deputy commissioner for banking supervision at the Indonesian regulator, told reporters. But a Shinhan Bank spokesman did not disclose the purchase price.

When Shinhan Bank announced the deal in late 2012, it said the purchase would enable it to gain a foothold in Indonesia. It saw huge growth potential in Bank Metro, which had 19 branches and a low non-performing loan of 0.72 percent at that time.

Foreign banks are only allowed to own up to 40 percent of Indonesian lenders, according to a central bank regulation in 2012.

At the same time, Indonesia's PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk is exploring setting up a branch in Seoul, Zhin Woong-Seob, governor of South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service, told reporters in Jakarta. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)