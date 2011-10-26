* Shinhan Q3 net 704 bln won vs 739 bln fcast

SEOUL, Oct 26 Shinhan Financial Group third-quarter profit met analyst expectations, as loan-loss provisioning costs continued to decline but its interest margin growth slowed.

Its well-diversified portfolio which ranges from credit card s to life insurance businesses is expected to provide steady profitability, analysts said , although it may adopt a more conservative provisioning policy along with other Korean banks in response to the slowing global economy.

Shinhan said on Wednesday July-September net profit was 704 billion won, compared to 734 billion won in the year-earlier quarter.

Eleven analysts polled by Thomson I/B/E/S forecast an average profit of 739 billion won for the third quarter.

South Korea's top financial services group by market value said in a statement that profit declined from 965 billion won in the preceding quarter due to a lack of one-off gains while the firm saw lower foreign-currency transaction gains due to a weak Won currency.

The company said provisions for bad loans stood at 209 billion won, versus 341 billion won in the same period a year ago.

Shares in Shinhan, which is 6.4 percent-owned by French bank BNP Paribas , ended Wednesday down 0.7 percent compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the broader market , on worries that the Korean banks' move to cut transaction fees may weigh on their earnings.

