* Shinhan Q3 net 704 bln won vs 739 bln fcast
* Bad loan provisions fall 39 pct from yr ago
* Shares end down 0.7 pct prior to results
SEOUL, Oct 26 Shinhan Financial Group
third-quarter profit met analyst expectations, as
loan-loss provisioning costs continued to decline but its
interest margin growth slowed.
Its well-diversified portfolio which ranges from credit
card s to life insurance businesses is
expected to provide steady profitability, analysts
said , although it may adopt a more
conservative provisioning policy along with other
Korean banks in response to the slowing global economy.
Shinhan said on Wednesday July-September net profit was 704
billion won, compared to 734 billion won in the year-earlier
quarter.
Eleven analysts polled by Thomson I/B/E/S forecast an
average profit of 739 billion won for the third quarter.
South Korea's top financial services group by market value
said in a statement that profit declined from 965 billion won in
the preceding quarter due to a lack of one-off gains while
the firm saw lower foreign-currency
transaction gains due to a weak Won currency.
The company said provisions for bad loans stood at 209
billion won, versus 341 billion won in the same period a year
ago.
Shares in Shinhan, which is 6.4 percent-owned by French
bank BNP Paribas , ended Wednesday
down 0.7 percent
compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the
broader market , on worries that the Korean banks' move
to cut transaction fees may weigh on their earnings.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by)