SEOUL Oct 26 Shinhan Financial Group's third-quarter profit fell slightly short of analysts' expectations as loan-loss provisioning costs continued to decline but interest margin growth slowed.

Shinhan said on Wednesday July-September net profit was 704 billion won, compared to 734 billion won a year ago.

Eleven analysts polled by Thomson I/B/E/S forecast an average profit of 739 billion won for the third quarter.

South Korea's top financial services group by market value said in a statement that profit declined from 965 billion won in the preceding quarter due to a lack of one-off gains amid lower interest margin growth. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)