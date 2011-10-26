SEOUL Oct 26 Shinhan Financial Group's
third-quarter profit fell slightly short of
analysts' expectations as loan-loss provisioning costs continued
to decline but interest margin growth slowed.
Shinhan said on Wednesday July-September net profit was 704
billion won, compared to 734 billion won a year ago.
Eleven analysts polled by Thomson I/B/E/S forecast an
average profit of 739 billion won for the third quarter.
South Korea's top financial services group by market value
said in a statement that profit declined from 965 billion won in
the preceding quarter due to a lack of one-off gains amid lower
interest margin growth.
