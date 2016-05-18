May 18 Shinyoung Securities Co., Ltd:

* Says it will pay annual cash dividend of 2,200 won per share of common stock and 2,250 won per share of preferred stock for 2015

* Dividend payment to shareholders of record on March 31

* Total dividend amount of 20.7 billion won

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FCKgAOZr

