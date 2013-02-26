WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. health regulators said
on Tuesday they have approved a drug made by Japan's Shionogi &
Co to treat women experiencing pain during sexual
intercourse.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug,
Osphena, for a type of pain known as dyspareunia, which is a
symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause.
Dyspareunia is associated with declining levels of estrogen
hormones during menopause. Osphena, known chemically as
ospemifene, is a pill that acts like estrogen on vaginal tissues
to make them thicker and less fragile, resulting in a reduction
in pain associated with intercourse.
The drug's label includes a boxed warning, the most severe
available, alerting patients to an increased risk of strokes and
deep vein thrombosis. Common side effects include hot flashes,
vaginal discharge, muscle spasms and excessive sweating.