UPDATE 1-Acacia Mining sees 40 percent boost from mine extension
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's Shionogi & Co said on Tuesday that it has applied to health regulators in the United States, Canada and Europe for approval of its HIV drug Dolutegravir.
Shionogi developed Dolutegravir with a Viiv Healthcare, an AIDS drug joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, in exchange for its rights to the drug.
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.