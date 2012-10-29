Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's Shionogi & Co said on Monday that it will take a 10 percent stake in Viiv Healthcare, a AIDS drug joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, in exchange for its rights to the drug Dolutegravir.
Shionogi, which will retain intellectual property rights to the drug, will gain one Viiv board seat and receive royalties of 15 percent to 19 percent on sales of Dolutegravir and related products, it said in a statement.
Financial terms were not disclosed. After the deal GSK will hold 76.5 percent in the venture, while Pfizer will hold 13.5 percent.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.