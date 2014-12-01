BRIEF-Kontigo Care signs deal with another municipality
* Signs deal with another municipality Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO Dec 1 Shionogi & Co Ltd :
* Says to buy back up to 2.99 percent of own shares for as much as 30 billion yen Further company coverage:
* Signs deal with another municipality Source text for Eikon:
* Appoints dermatologist Bhushan Hardas as chief scientific officer and executive vice president research and development, starting in April 2017
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia