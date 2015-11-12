By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 12 A salvage team looking for
the voyage data recorder for the sunken freighter El Faro said
on Thursday it had located the bridge deck that separated from
the wreckage, but the ship's black box was still missing.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the
search continues for the recorder, which normally is affixed to
the bridge but appeared to have detached when the ship sank in a
hurricane last month, killing 33 mostly American crew onboard.
The bridge was located about one mile from the main
wreckage, said Eric Weiss, an NTSB spokesman.
The recorder is expected to contain the last 12 hours of
information related to the ship's engine and other
communications from the bridge before the Oct. 1 disaster.
The recorder is similar to an airplane's black box and can
provide the NTSB with vital clues as to what caused the worst
cargo shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel in more
than three decades.
The 790-foot (241 meter) ship disappeared on a regular
weekly run between Florida and Puerto Rico, after the captain
reported losing propulsion and taking on water.
A salvage team spotted the wreckage nearly two weeks ago
sitting on the ocean floor at a depth of nearly three miles (5
km) beyond the reach of divers.
