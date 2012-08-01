Aug 1, 2012 A long-planned environmental
regulation requiring ships to use cleaner, low-sulfur fuel while
operating near the North American coast took effect on
Wednesday, despite concerns that suppliers may not be ready.
The North American Emissions Control Area (ECA) will see the
world's top oil consumer join other regions like the European
Union in imposing sulfur limits on marine fuel, typically the
most polluting of all oil products. The ECA sets a cap at just 1
percent sulfur within 200 miles of the coast versus a 3 pe rc ent
standard in the past.
The shipping industry says the new norms may cause a sharp
rise in prices as refiners pass on the higher cost of producing
cleaner fuel. Some worry that not all will be prepared.
"We'll know in a couple of weeks or a month whether
(availability) will be an issue," said Chris Koch, president of
the World Shipping Council, a trade association based in
Washington, D.C. and Brussels, that represents the global liner
shipping sector of container ships and car carriers.
"The EPA and the Coast Guard have worked together very
closely on this. They realize that if a ship can't find the
fuel, OK they can't find the fuel."
The Environmental Protection Agency, which will regulate the
program, said in its initial rule published over two years ago
that the overall cost of the scheme would come to $3.2 billion
by 2020. The Office of Transportation and Air Quality said it
will prevent as many as 14,000 premature deaths by reducing
nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and fine particulate matter.
"But it's been something that everybody recognized would be
undertaken and approved to improve air quality in North
America," said Koch. "It's not a surprise. It's an environmental
regulation whose time has come."
ALASKA SUES
The United States consumed about 500,000 barrels a day (bpd)
of bunker fuel in 2010, accounting for less than 3 percent of
the country's total oil use, according to government data. Some
390,000 bpd of that was fuel oil, mostly higher-sulfur.
Refiners have already invested billions in new equipment to
reduce production of low-margin residual fuel, demand for which
has nearly halved over the past decade as power plants,
industrial users and even households cut back in the face of
rising oil prices and tougher environmental requirements. Ships
now account for some three-quarters of all U.S. fuel oil use.
Refiners will now need to work even harder to strip more
sulfur out of the residual fuel, causing prices to rise.
Koch said the price of low-sulfur fuel might up the cost of
fuel by $60 to $90 a tonne, depending on the port.
The cruise ship industry has proposed alternatives to more
costly low-sulfur fuel that include innovative exhaust
scrubbers, using alternative energy sources such as shore power
in port, adjusting ship speeds, and averaging based on air
quality effects on population, according to a July statement by
the International Cruise Lines Industry Association.
The state of Alaska has fiercely objected to the new
emissions controls, filing a lawsuit in July against the Obama
Administration to block enforcement in Alaskan waters, arguing
that higher costs of shipping will hurt the state's cruise ship
tourism and economy as a whole.
"Increased regulation of these vessels increases the costs
of bringing goods to Alaska, in effect operating as a tax on all
Alaskans," according to the lawsuit.
Alaska officials argue in the lawsuit that the agreement on
shipping emissions-control between the United States and Canada
is an unlawful treaty, according to court documents.
They also argue that there was no scientific basis for
extending it to Alaska since the EPA's air-quality modeling
extends only to the Lower 48 states, the documents show.
The specifications tighten again in 2015 to just 0.1 percent
sulfur, a level that Oceanox -- a company that sells special
equipment called scrubbers that reduce sulfur in shipping fuel
-- says will render fuel oil all but obsolete.
"This change will necessitate vessels either switching to
marine gasoil or modifying engines to consume LNG or installing
post combustion exhaust gas cleaning equipment," it says.
(Editing By Jonathan Leff and Andrew Hay)