SEOUL Dec 20 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it is set to win an about 1.3 trillion won ($1.11 billion) order from Indonesia's navy.

The shipbuilder said in a stock exchange filing that the order was for three 1,400-tonne submarines. ($1 = 1174.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Chris Lewis)