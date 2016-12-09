SEOUL Dec 9 South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) said on Friday it is still in talks to join the 2M shipping alliance with Maersk Line, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).

HMM said in a statement that talks about joining the alliance were ongoing, in answer to Maersk Line's reported stance that HMM was no longer under consideration to join the 2M vessel-sharing pact.

