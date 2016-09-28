By Anshuman Daga
| SINGAPORE, Sept 28
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
sees the potential to develop new freight derivatives
centred on active Asian shipping routes and expand the use of
freight derivatives with its acquisition of London's Baltic
Exchange, a senior SGX official told Reuters.
"We believe there are a number of opportunities that the
Baltic Exchange and SGX can realise together, including the
creation and adoption of new benchmarks of Asian shipping
routes," Michael Syn, head of derivatives at SGX told Reuters.
The Baltic's daily benchmark rates and indices are used to
trade and settle freight contracts as well as for settling
freight derivatives, or FFAs, that allow investors to take
positions on freight rates in the future.
On Monday, Baltic Exchange shareholders approved an 87
million pounds ($113 million) takeover by SGX, bringing together
the companies from two global maritime hubs.
The acquisition of the Baltic Exchange, which owns a trading
platform for the multi-billion dollar freight derivatives
market, comes amid a severe downturn in the shipping sector.
"The participation of the Asian shipping community - China,
Japan and Korea - in FFAs is among the lowest. We are able to
leverage our presence and resources in this region to educate on
price risk management," Syn said in an email response to Reuters
queries.
"This extends to our ability to talk freight with existing
commodities clients in the iron ore and coal space," he said.
SGX already offers pricing benchmarks for iron ore and coking
coal, which make up a big portion of the dry bulk commodities
primarily transported by sea.
SGX, which has a market value of $5.8 billion, is seeking
regulatory approval for the deal.
Singapore is the world's second-busiest container port and
there are about 130 international shipping companies based in
the city-state.
SGX has built up a suite of commodity and financial
derivatives in recent years, with the business accounting for
about 40 percent of its revenue. This has helped the exchange
diversify from sluggish securities trading and a weak market for
IPOs.
SGX says it has a 40 percent market share of the global dry
bulk freight derivatives clearing business, up from 4 percent at
the end of 2014. It competes with the likes of NASDAQ OMX
Commodities and LCH.Clearnet, majority owned by the LSE.
"We believe there are good growth opportunities in the FFA
market. FFAs currently represent only 30 percent of the
underlying physical market," Syn said.
($1 = 0.7684 pounds)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gavin Maguire and
Christian Schmollinger)