By Jonathan Saul and Anshuman Daga
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX) said it was in talks to buy the Baltic Exchange,
the hub of the global shipping market, a purchase aimed at
shoring up the Southeast Asian exchange operator's derivatives
business.
Reuters earlier exclusively reported that the Baltic
Exchange had held talks with SGX and other potential buyers,
months after the London Metals Exchange (LME) made an approach
to buy it.
In a statement on Friday, SGX said it had submitted a
non-binding bid for the acquisition of the Baltic, which sources
had earlier estimated could be worth some 84 million pounds
($117 million)
"SGX wishes to emphasise that as discussions are still
preliminary, there is no certainty or assurance that the
possible transaction will materialise or that any definitive or
binding agreement will result from such discussions," it said.
Other potential bidders include CME Group, ICE
and Platts, sources had earlier told Reuters. CME, ICE
and Platts declined to comment, as did Baltic Exchange Chief
Executive Jeremy Penn when contacted on Thursday. It was unclear
whether the talks had been initiated by the Baltic or its
suitors.
The deal would the first major outbound investment by SGX
since Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye took over in mid-July with a
brief to revive a company that is strong in derivatives, but
which has struggled to attract large initial public offerings
and generate significant daily stock turnover.
It is also SGX's most high-profile deal since 2011, when its
$8 billion offer for Australian exchange operator ASX Ltd was
rebuffed by the Australian government on national interest
grounds.
"This deal could complement SGX's current derivatives
business, especially freight derivatives," said Carmen Lee, an
analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
Clearing houses and exchanges are all looking for an edge to
give them a profitability boost amid growing regulatory scrutiny
and weak commodities markets.
While the shipping market is currently suffering from
overcapacity and sluggish global trade, the Baltic has carved
out an industry-leading position in freight derivatives
including through its Baltex platform.
Based on the LME's potential bid, the Baltic exchange could
be valued at roughly three times its net asset value, or some 84
million pounds.
SGX was working with investment bank Jefferies on the
potential deal, another source said. SGX and Jefferies declined
to comment.
The Baltic produces daily benchmark rates and indices that
are used across the world to trade and settle freight contracts.
Three sources said Japan's biggest investment bank Nomura
Holdings Inc had been appointed as the Baltic's adviser
for a possible sale. Nomura declined to comment.
Sources said there had also been contact between the Baltic,
which is owned by around 380 shareholders, many from the
shipping industry, and the London Stock Exchange, which
has a majority stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet.
This, though, is unlikely to progress given the possible
merger between Deutsche Boerse and the LSE announced
this week.
The LSE declined to comment.
The Baltic, founded in 1744, had previously rebuffed
approaches from the LME.
($1 = 0.7151 pounds)
