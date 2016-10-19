PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 19 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved Singapore Exchange's 87 million pound ($107 million) takeover of London's Baltic Exchange after shareholders gave the green light for the deal last month, the Baltic said on Wednesday.
The privately owned Baltic Exchange said the FCA gave its regulatory approval on Oct. 13, clearing the way for the final stages of the deal.
($1 = 0.8128 pounds) (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by David Clarke)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.