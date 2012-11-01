Oct 31 Shipping companies have suffered in the
past four years as daily rates for transporting commodities have
been hit hard by an oversupply of vessels and soft demand.
Following is a list of some major shipowners that have been
forced to restructure or seek bankruptcy protection in the past
year:
Oct. 10 - Deiulemar Shipping, a major Italian dry freight
group, is declared bankrupt. The company owed more than 500
million euros.
Oct. 2 - Danish shipping group Torm A/S is forced
to reach a restructuring agreement with its banks over its $1.8
billion bank debt.
Aug. 9 - Britain's oldest shipping firm, Stephenson Clarke
Shipping Ltd, goes into liquidation after nearly 300 years of
trading.
Aug. 3 - Omega Navigation Enterprises, which transports
refined petroleum products, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in the United States.
July 2 - Sanko Steamship, one of Japan's oldest shipping
firms, files for bankruptcy. The dry bulk and tanker shipping
firm estimated total debts of 155.8 billion yen ($1.95 billion)
May 30 - B+H Ocean Carriers Ltd, which transports both dry
and wet cargoes, files for reorganization under Chapter 11 of
the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
May 3 - Italian shipping company Deiulemar Compagnia di
Navigazione is declared bankrupt owing about 860 million
euros.
March 14 - Units of PT Berlian Laju Tanker,
Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping group, files for
Chapter 15 creditor protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court.
Nov. 17, 2011 - General Maritime Corp, a crude oil and
refined petroleum products shipper, files for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection.
Nov. 16, 2011 - Trucking and marine freight service provider
Trailer Bridge Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company emerged from bankruptcy in April.
