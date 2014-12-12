COPENHAGEN Dec 12 Denmark's Bunker Holding is
setting up a ship fuel delivery business in the northern part of
the country, taking on eight former staff of collapsed rival OW
Bunker, it said on Friday.
The move marks a shift in strategy for Bunker Holding, which
until now has focused on trading shipping fuel rather than the
so-called physical part of the market, which involves the actual
delivery of the fuel, known as bunker fuel, to vessels.
"The Group holds no aspiration of becoming a major player in
the physical market but has a goal to become a niche supplier in
selected strategic areas and ports. One of these strategic focus
areas is the Nordic region," Bunker Holding said in a statement.
The new business will operate under the name Unioil Supply
and will be based in Aalborg, where OW Bunker had headquarters.
OW Bunker, valued at $1 billion when it listed at the end of
March in the second largest Danish IPO since 2010, came crashing
down last month after losing almost $300 million in hedging
losses and what it called fraud.
With a market share of around 8 percent OW Bunker was the
largest bunker firm in the world ahead of World Fuel Services
, Singapore-based Chemoil and Denmark's Bunker Holding.
Ship fuel counts for around 70 percent of all costs for
shipping companies and the global market for bunker fuel is
estimated to worth more than $100 billion annually.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)