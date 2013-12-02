(Repeats story first published late Monday; no change to text)
* Shipping industry still struggling with tough financing
climate
* CBA expects to expand shipping book further
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Dec 2 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA) is stepping up lending in shipping, a top bank
official said, just as European rivals cut capital exposure to
the seaborne sector.
Shipping has weighed heavily on its financiers, with the
industry facing one of its worst downturns in decades.
Ship owners ordered large numbers of new vessels between
2007 and 2009, just as the global economy sank into its biggest
crisis since the 1930s.
CBA, Australia's top lender by market value, is one of a few
banks looking to expand its presence in shipping as it scents
opportunities for business.
"We don't have any legacy portfolio of non-performing loans
and we do not have any impediment in that regard," said Nick
Fletcher, CBA's global head of structured asset finance.
"We are also mindful of developing a portfolio where the
scale does not become unwieldy in the way typically the European
banks have been overweight in exposure."
Several European banks including Britain's Royal Bank of
Scotland, Lloyds and Germany's HSH are
seeking drastic reductions to their shipping loan portfolios as
they clean up their balance sheets to become less risky while
regulators demand that they hold more capital.
CBA, which started with $400 million in ship finance lending
in 2011, has boosted its shipping exposure to $2.25 billion.
Fletcher said transactions were "closing on a fairly frequent
basis".
"We have set a portfolio objective to have about $3.5
billion worth of ship finance exposure and we think that is
quite achievable through 2015. We are not growing for growth's
sake," he said in an interview.
"We are looking to develop the portfolio in line with our
risk appetite and the selective segments in shipping which we
wish to support."
Fletcher said the bank had a preference for smaller deals in
shipping and clients included international shipping groups
Teekay and Costamare as well as offshore marine
firm Bourbon Offshore.
"We are very well capitalised and have a very strong
regulatory environment in Australia with no issue with
liquidity. So when you feed all these elements, our entrance to
the shipping market is well timed," he said.
Ship finance volumes reached $6.82 billion in the third
quarter, from $5.94 billion in the second quarter - still far
off the over $11 billion in the third quarter of 2008, Thomson
Reuters LPC data showed.
"There will continue to be uncertainty in the shipping
sector over the order book and the overhang of poorly performing
bank portfolios. So while banks will start looking at the
market, many will not be doing it with the same enthusiasm as we
see in aircraft finance," Fletcher said.
Fitch Ratings said losses from shipping portfolios are
likely to remain high in 2014, particularly for German banks.
"Many banks are trying to sell shipping portfolios or wind
down exposures," Fitch said last week. "Our ratings already
factor in the shipping crisis lasting until at least end-2014."
CBA's expansion in shipping is part of a broader global
push, which includes commodities financing. The bank's clients
there include agribusiness group Cargill and commodity
house Trafigura.
"We see a good combination with what we are doing in the
natural resources space and what we are doing in the transport
sector," Fletcher said.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)