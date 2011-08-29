* Says route diversification helps withstand volatile market

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Aug 29 CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping group, expects 2011 to be "a positive year" despite a plunge in first-half profit linked to less-favourable freight rates than in 2010, the company said on Monday.

First-half net profit fell to $237 million from a year-earlier $849 million, when the French group rebounded from a heavy loss in 2009 linked to a global economic downturn.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $7.3 billion, supported by a 9 percent increase in volumes carried.

"The market context is complicated and volatile but we have decent tools to get through it," Chief Financial Officer Michel Sirat told a call with journalists. "We have had very good results in terms of volumes."

His comments come after Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) earlier this month cut 2011 guidance for its core container business, as growth in demand for container shipping slowed amid the global economic slowdown and freight rates came under pressure.

CMA CGM's first-half volume growth outperformed what it estimated to be an 8 percent rise for the market as a whole, Sirat said, adding the group expected to achieve full-year volume growth of about 8 percent.

Its diversification across different regions had protected it from falling rates on some routes, he said.

Improved freight rates on its South American, Caribbean, Transatlantic and Transpacific lines offset the Asia-Europe and Mediterranean routes, CMA CGM said in an earlier statement.

The sharp drop in net profit reflected a decline in unit revenue in the first half, which was down 2 percent versus the year-earlier period and down 7 percent on the second half of 2010, Sirat said.

"We think the third-quarter is going to remain difficult and that we should see an improvement in the fourth quarter," he said. "We should make a profit in 2011."

NO RUSH FOR LISTING

The company's activity in Libya and Syria had continued during unrest there this year, although the two countries were "very, very marginal" in terms of CMA CGM's volumes, Sirat said.

In Libya, where rebel forces have taken control of the capital after a six-month civil war, CMA CGM was making calls at the rebel-held port of Benghazi, he added.

The French group, based in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, is majority-owned by the founding Saade family.

Following an agreement signed last November, Turkish mining and shipping company Yildirim has invested $500 million in CMA CGM bonds redeemable in shares, a move that would give it a 20 percent stake in the French firm.

CMA CGM has said it is also open to the entry of France's strategic investment fund into its capital, as well as a stock market listing after five years should Yildirim wish to sell, but Sirat said it was not working actively on either option.

After the issue reserved for Yildirim, the French group also raised a further $945 million in bond issues in the first half, it said.

As of June 30, the group had $1.7 billion in cash, prior to the early redemption in July of two bond issues for a total of $550 million, it said.

The group's net debt was $5.3 billion as of June 30, Sirat said, adding that CMA CGM had no major cash investments planned before the end of 2012 after heavy spending in the first half. (Editing by David Holmes)