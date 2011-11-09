SINGAPORE Nov 9 A dry bulk vessel operated by China COSCO Holdings has been seized by authorities in Singapore over a financial dispute with one of its clients, court documents and a shipbroker said on Wednesday.

The 74,000-tonne bulk carrier, Song Shan Hai, was seized on Friday by the law firm Asia Legal, which is representing an unknown client of COSCO's, according to Singapore's Supreme Court.

"There seems to be a dispute over payments between COSCO and one of its clients. Hopefully, this isn't a sign of yet another round of problems for COSCO," said a Singapore-based shipbroker.

COSCO officials were not immediately available for comment.

China's top shipping conglomerate had a vessel seized earlier this year in Singapore after it halted payments to several ship owners to force better terms, a move that threatened to taint its reputation within the international maritime community.

COSCO has resolved most of its lease disputes with ship owners, managing to successfully reduce a "large portion" of its charter costs, its chairman told Reuters last week.

Many of those shipping contracts were struck during the 2008 shipping boom when the industry's largest capesize vessels were being rented by COSCO and others for around $100,000 a day.

The dry bulk market has since plummeted due to the economic downturn and an oversupply of vessels, leaving COSCO paying 2008 prices for ships that now rent for $23,000 a day.

COSCO made a net loss of 2.07 billion yuan ($325.81 million at the time) in the third quarter, hit by sliding freight rates and overcapacity in the industry. Its Hong Kong-listed shares have lost half their value since the start of the year, underperforming a 13 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)