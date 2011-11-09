SINGAPORE Nov 9 A dry bulk vessel operated by China COSCO Holdings has been seized by authorities in Singapore over a financial dispute with one of its clients, court documents and a shipbroker said on Wednesday.

The 74,000-tonne bulk carrier, Song Shan Hai, was seized on Friday by the law firm Asia Legal, which is representing an unknown client of COSCO's, according to Singapore's Supreme Court.

"There seems to be a dispute over payments between COSCO and one of its clients. Hopefully, this isn't a sign of yet another round of problems for COSCO," said a Singapore-based shipbroker.

COSCO officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)