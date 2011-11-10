SINGAPORE Nov 10 Singapore authorities returned a dry bulk vessel to China COSCO Holdings , six days after it was impounded over a financial dispute with one of its clients, court documents and a company official said on Thursday.

The 74,000-tonne bulk carrier, Song Shan Hai, was released by Singapore's Supreme Court late Wednesday.

"The court released the ship because we gave them information stating that the other company had broken the contract with us," said a Hong Kong-based COSCO official. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)