SINGAPORE Nov 9 China's COSCO Holdings expects its dry bulk carrier, seized in Singapore last week over a payment dispute, to be released in days, a company official said on Wednesday.

The 74,000-tonne bulk carrier, Song Shan Hai, was seized on Friday by the law firm Asia Legal, which is representing an unknown client of COSCO's, according to Singapore's Supreme Court.

"Our company chartered out this vessel to another company. The company did not abide by the contract and did not pay us," said a Hong Kong-based official with China's top shipping conglomerate. "We will get it back soon."

He said the incident was not related to lease disputes with ship owners earlier this year. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; editing by Miral Fahmy)