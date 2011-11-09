UPDATE 2-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
SINGAPORE Nov 9 China's COSCO Holdings expects its dry bulk carrier, seized in Singapore last week over a payment dispute, to be released in days, a company official said on Wednesday.
The 74,000-tonne bulk carrier, Song Shan Hai, was seized on Friday by the law firm Asia Legal, which is representing an unknown client of COSCO's, according to Singapore's Supreme Court.
"Our company chartered out this vessel to another company. The company did not abide by the contract and did not pay us," said a Hong Kong-based official with China's top shipping conglomerate. "We will get it back soon."
He said the incident was not related to lease disputes with ship owners earlier this year. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/WASHINGTON, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 President Donald Trump vowed to overturn a Seattle judge's blocking of his executive order to keep refugees and travelers from seven countries out of the United States on Saturday.