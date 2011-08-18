UPDATE 1-Sydney braces for blackouts as heat keeps ice cream vendors indoors
* Planned outages come close on power disruption in S. Australia
Aug 18 3 months to June 30 2011: DOF ASA (Millions of Norwegian crowns unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Net Revenue 1581 1521 EBIT 215 198 Pretax profit -9 -159 Net profit -15 -208
(Reporting by Krisztina Nagy, Gothenburg, Sweden).
* Planned outages come close on power disruption in S. Australia
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
PANAMA CITY, Feb 9 Panamanian prosecutors raided the offices of Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, seeking possible links to Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.