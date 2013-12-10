* Document-heavy bills of lading slow and cumbersome
* Change late due to complexity, history of law and
commercial practice
* Big trade houses and miners increasingly switching to
e-bills
* E-bills can save weeks, speed up invoicing and customs
clearance
By Jonathan Saul and Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Dec 10 When importing a single cargo by
sea requires an average of 36 original documents and 240 copies
from 27 parties, the only wonder is that it has taken so long
for trade houses and miners to embrace electronic shipping
documents.
The complexity of sea-freight transactions requiring a bill
of lading, which lays out contract terms between shipper and
client and gets even more cumbersome with amendments by ports
and customs, explains the inertia, but also the incentive to
scrap the costly paper trails and speed up commodities deals.
"Bills of lading have been around for centuries, so
inevitably there is a long history of law and commercial
practice associated with them. As such it is bound to take time
to change to a new system," said Charlotte Winter of law firm
Norton Rose Fulbright.
"One of the reasons this is building momentum is you have
particular trades that appear to be comfortable with electronic
bills and significant parties in the market seem to be promoting
their use."
In recent months, a growing number of global companies have
started using secure electronic bills of lading on shipments of
dry bulk commodities, starting with grains and lately iron ore.
In late October miner BHP Billiton , trading
house Cargill and other counterparties completed the
first trade-financed iron ore shipment using an electronic bill
of lading called CargoDocs, which was developed by
Malta-headquartered company Electronic Shipping Solutions (ESS).
"We support electronic bills of lading and have made good
progress with all parties involved in the chain to build an
infrastructure that supports electronic document execution," a
BHP spokeswoman said.
The electronic bill of lading for the iron ore cargo was
drafted, approved, signed, issued to the shipper, presented to
the confirming bank and passed to the issuing bank and onto the
buyer in two days, unlike paper trades, which can take weeks.
With an array of costs that can include ship hire, on top of
insurance, fuel and port fees, companies are keen to make
savings by speeding up the logistical and administrative process
to streamline invoicing and customs clearance.
While change has been slow, officials and companies involved
expect volumes to grow.
Swiss trader Trafigura said it welcomed the development. "At
present this technology is not in widespread use and, along with
other companies, we are currently participating in discussions,"
it said.
Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto has also
started to use other types of e-bills of lading.
A bill of lading specifies the name of the captain of the
ship, the port and destination of the ship, the goods, the
consignee and freight rate.
Earlier this year Cargill completed the first grains deal
using an electronic document, with the document transfer from
the U.S to Mexico taking just 19 minutes.
OPERATIONAL HEADACHES
ESS chief executive Alexander Goulandris said his firm was
in talks with other trade houses and companies over the use of
CargoDocs in grains and iron ore as well as other markets such
as coal and coffee. He said trade houses Louis Dreyfus and Noble
Coffee were poised to use e-documents on coffee trades.
Goulandris said with the growing complexity of global trade,
including new sea routes emerging, there was more interest in
using electronic freight. Tighter bank credit lines was also
pushing global firms to find new efficiencies.
"Changes in the transport system have also led to a
fragmentation of the market. This has led to operational
headaches getting larger," he said.
CargoDocs was first offered in 2010 to the oil tanker market
and is already used by majors including BP, Royal Dutch
Shell and ConocoPhillips, ESS said, adding that
it was based on a secure Internet-based system.
Smaller traders say it will take time for them to change as
some cost-competitive banks offering trade finance still require
paper documents.
"It seems a great idea and could probably roll out or be
used by the big boys from Australia to China. I very much doubt
it will be used on a wide scale in Africa for the next two years
or so until major regional banks in the area also sign up," an
Africa-focused iron ore trader said.