(Adds TSA membership, background)
COPENHAGEN, March 20 Leading container shipping
lines said they will raise Asia-U.S. freight rates by $300 per
40-foot container (FEU) from April 15 instead of May 1, after
rates declined in February and early March.
The increase was agreed by the Transpacific Stabilization
Agreement (TSA), whose executive administrator Brian Conrad said
the slide had misrepresented conditions in the Asia-U.S. freight
market.
"The downward rate pressures we are seeing do not reflect
the steadily improving cargo picture eastbound from Asia," he
said in a statement.
Freight rates plunged to loss-making levels for several
shipping companies in 2013 as a result of overcapacity in the
market.
The TSA groups 15 of the world's biggest container shipping
lines, including Denmark's Maersk Line, a unit of A.P.
Moller-Maersk, privately owned Swiss-based
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French privately held CMA
CGM, China's COSCO and Korea's Hanjin Shipping
.
It also raised Asia-U.S. rates on January 15 and March 15.
Spot freight rates are calculated and published every week
by Shanghai Shipping Exchange. Last week rates for transport
from Asia to the U.S. West Coast stood at $3,287 per 40-foot
container.
Founded in 1989, the TSA calls itself a "research and
discussion forum of major container shipping lines" serving the
trade from Asia to the United States.
Liner shipping was previously organised in similar groups
called "liner conferences" which met to discuss market
conditions, freight rates and other common concerns.
But the European Union decided in 2006 to ban the practice
as against competition rules and the ban took effect in 2008.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by John Stonestreet)