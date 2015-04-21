(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 21 Lower oil prices are sharply
reducing the cost of shipping merchandise from Asia to the
United States and Europe as the cost of bunker fuel tumbles.
Container shipping companies deal with the volatility in
fuel prices by adding a separate bunker adjustment factor or
fuel surcharge to their freight rates.
Fuel can account for more than 60 percent of the total
operating costs of moving freight across the oceans so the
surcharges are one of the most important elements of total
transportation costs.
Surcharges are recalculated quarterly based on the average
cost of fuel over a previous 13-week period. So the charge for
April-June 2015 is based on fuel costs between December 2014 and
February 2015.
Other adjustments are made periodically to reflect changes
in average fuel consumption, sailing time, vessel capacity and
fuel quality changes.
In September 2008, shortly after oil prices had peaked,
shipping lines were adding a surcharge of almost $1,500 to the
cost of shipping every 40-foot container between Asia and the
West Coast of the United States.
By the second quarter of 2014, lower oil prices and slow
steaming, which helped offset the impact of stricter sulphur
standards, had cut charges on the eastbound transpacific route
to $527 per 40-foot container.
The collapse in oil prices has since cut surcharges by a
further 27 percent. From April 1, major shipping lines will add
a surcharge of just $385 per 40-foot container on eastbound
transpacific routes from Asia to the United States (link.reuters.com/maz54w).
On westbound routes from the U.S. West Coast to Asia,
surcharges have been reduced 31 percent, from $703 per 40-foot
container in the second quarter of 2014 to $481 currently.
Surcharges between the United States and Asia are published
by the Transpacific Stabilization Agreement (TSA), a forum for
shipping lines to meet and exchange market information and
research (www.tsacarriers.org).
The TSA, which has 15 members, including Maersk, COSCO and
Hanjin, has a limited exemption from antitrust laws to develop
voluntary guidelines for rates and surcharges as well as
harmonizing other aspects of container shipping service.
The surcharge structure ensures most of the benefit from
cheaper bunker fuel prices will be passed on to shippers in the
form of lower total freight charges ("Clear evidence box
carriers are passing-on bunker savings" April 1).
In theory, shipping lines could try to capture some of the
benefit by offsetting lower surcharges with higher basic freight
rates.
But the container market is currently over supplied, with a
new generation of ultra-large ships entering service, limiting
the opportunity to boost basic freight margins ("Fuelling the
rate drop" March 29).
Cheaper freight costs will filter through to the cost of
transporting everything from clothing and foodstuffs to cars and
consumer durables.
While freight charges are typically a small proportion of
the final sale price, they are large in comparison with profit
margins, so cheaper transportation has a direct impact on
corporate profitability.
Cheaper bunker fuel therefore acts as a stimulus to large
parts of the global economy and should help raise global GDP
slightly faster as its impact filters through.
The impact from the shipping sector alone is relatively
small but when combined with other fuel-sensitive sectors such
as aviation and road transport the total effect is significant.
Marine transport accounted for almost 5.4 million barrels
per day of fuel consumption in 2010, equivalent to almost 6
percent of global oil production, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
The maritime sector has been one of the fastest growing
sources of fuel consumption, reflecting the impact of
globalisation and the rise of Asia. Consumption increased by
two-thirds over the decade from 2000 to 2010, with demand rising
by almost 5 percent per year.
Bunker consumption includes everything from oil tankers and
dry bulk carriers for iron ore, coal and grain to ocean-going
container ships, coastal shipping and recreational craft. But
the container shipping sector has been one of the fastest
growing and accounts for a large share of increased fuel
consumption.
Over the last decade, fuel demand has actually been
restrained by the high cost of residual fuel oil and marine
diesel, which encouraged many shipping lines to adopt practices
such as slow steaming.
With lower fuel costs, however, container ships, oil tankers
and bulk carriers are speeding up to cut total voyaging costs -
sacrificing more fuel consumption for shorter journey times and
faster turnarounds.
In the medium term, over a one to five-year period, the
global shipping industry could be a significant source of extra
petroleum demand if bunker costs remain low.
