Dec 23 United Parcel Service Inc
and FedEx Corp started limiting air express deliveries
after a last-minute increase in shipped packages caused some
retailers to exceed agreed-upon limits, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people briefed on the situation.
This year, both UPS and FedEx held some retailers to their
volume commitments during the final shopping days before
Christmas, aiming to avoid a repeat of a fiasco last year, the
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1xJrn4h)
Both UPS and FedEx had previously told Reuters that if
unplanned package volumes threatened to overload their systems,
they could refuse to take them.
UPS told Reuters in November that customers could end up
being charged more for unplanned late surges.
A late spike in demand last year caused by last-minute
online promotions plagued express delivery companies. Some 2
million express packages were left stranded by delivery
companies on Christmas Eve, according to shipment-tracking
software developer ShipMatrix Inc.
A UPS spokeswoman said that company's operations were going
as planned.
FedEx was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh and Narottam Medhora in
Bengaluru)