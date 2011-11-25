By Alison Leung
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 25 Global container ship
operators, hammered by high costs, oversupply and flagging
demand, are cutting shipping capacity to shore up freight rates
depressed by a sluggish global economy.
Many container carriers have been losing money since the
third quarter as freight rates fell sharply, mainly due to a
supply glut, industry experts said at a regional logistics and
maritime conference here on Friday.
The Shanghai Shipping Exchange's China Containerised Freight
Composite Index fell about 12 percent this year to 923.7 on
Friday. Freight rates on the China-Europe route have tumbled
about 35 percent.
The shipping industry is a barometer for the global economy
as it accounts for more than 80 percent of international trade
volume.
Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group AP
Moller-Maersk AS and the world's largest container
ship operator by volume, is considering idling some of its
ships, especially those on Asia-Europe routes.
"We are looking to see whether we should take some ships out
of the Asia-Europe route," said Tim Smith, chief executive of
Maersk Line's North Asia division.
Maersk Line posted a loss for the third quarter and said it
expected to stay in the red for the whole of this year.
"I think it's very clear now that we've seen, collectively,
we're ordering more capacity than we really need for the short
term," Smith told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
Tung Chee Chen, chairman of Orient Overseas (International)
Ltd, said on Friday that his company had cut
Asia-Europe route capacity by 20 percent.
The Hong Kong-based container ship operator is struggling
with rising operating costs as a result of higher fuel prices,
Tung said on the sidelines of the conference.
"The outlook will eventually depend on Europe's situation,
and whether the debt crisis can be resolved," Tung said. "But in
light of today's situation, next year will not be promising."
China's Vice Minister of Transport Xu Zuyuan said the global
shipping industry was mired in a prolonged downturn and there
was no consensus on when operators would see a light at the end
of the tunnel.
The European debt crisis has made the outlook for the world
economy and the shipping industry more uncertain. The World
Trade Organisation cut its 2011 trade growth forecast to 5.8
percent from 6.5 percent predicted earlier.
Xu urged governments and operators to work together to ride
out the headwinds.
"We oppose any forms of protectionism or unilateral action,"
he told the conference. "Cooperation is our most important task
currently."
(Editing by Chris Lewis)