(Recasts with channel re-opening)
HOUSTON Dec 14 The Houston Ship Channel was
re-opened after a burning tanker prompted a nearly three-hour
shutdown of a two-mile-long (3.20-km-long) section of the
largest petrochemical port in the United States.
The fire was extinguished nearly 90 minutes after it
started, but the channel remained closed for nearly another 90
minutes as firefighters monitored the air to ensure no toxic
fumes lingered, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew
Kendrick said.
"Initially it was a big fire, but it came down pretty
quickly," he said.
Earlier on Monday, flames were seen shooting from the tanker
Navigator Europa, moored outside the Targa LPG export terminal,
according to a source and Reuters vessel tracking data.
A representative for Targa Resources Corp did not
respond to a phone call seeking comment.
Kendrick confirmed that the tanker was loading ethylene when
the fire started, and said no injuries had been reported.
Ethylene is a chemical used in making plastic.
The shutdown held up three outbound ships and one inbound
tugboat and barge, the Coast Guard said.
The closure could have temporarily halted crude oil
deliveries to three refineries - Valero Energy Corp's
100,000-barrel-per-day and LyondellBasell Industries NV's
263,776-bpd Houston refineries, and Petrobras'
100,000-bpd Pasadena plant. In general, refineries can do
without tanker deliveries for several days, as they also have
pipeline access to crude.
