LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 28 Deutsche Bank is among more than 20 bidders in talks to potentially buy a 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) loan portfolio from state-owned rival HSH Nordbank as Germany's biggest lender tries to do deals despite its troubles, sources told Reuters.

HSH and Deutsche declined to comment.

Four finance industry sources with knowledge of the situation said on Friday Deutsche Bank was looking at the portfolio. Two of the sources said it included at least 500 million euros of non-performing loans related to HSH's shipping finance business.

"It could be an asset play for Deutsche where they pick up the debt and sell it on subsequently," one of the sources, who declined to be identified, said.

"This whole process is still at an early stage."

Deutsche Bank chief John Cryan pledged to redouble restructuring efforts on Thursday, warning that the bank faces tough times as it finalises talks with U.S. justice authorities over a $14 billion fine, which has rocked confidence in the lender. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Andreas Kroener, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies; Editing by Dale Hudson)