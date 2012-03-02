UPDATE 3-CIBC vows "disciplined" approach to PrivateBancorp bid
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Recasts, adds CEO comment)
NEW DELHI, March 2 India's largest shipping company was forced to cancel an Iranian crude oil shipment last month because its European insurers refused to provide coverage for the vessel because of tightening sanctions against the OPEC member, industry sources said.
The suezmax tanker, Maharaja Agrasen, owned by state-run Shipping Corp of India, was initially booked by refiner Indian Oil Corp. to load Iranian crude oil in mid-February, but could not get the necessary insurance coverage.
The European Union in January announced new sanctions prohibiting European insurers from indemnifying ships that carry Iranian crude and oil products anywhere in the world.
"The European Mutual Protection and Indemnity Club is covering contracts concluded before January 23 on a case-by-case basis up to July 1. They have said they cannot cover contracts finalised after January 23," said a shipping source with direct knowledge of the deal.
"Shipping Corp concluded the fixtures and applied for a cover which was not extended by the European P&I Club," he added, referring to a group of maritime insurers. Two shipbrokers also confirmed the tanker cancellation. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Randy Fabi in Singapore;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Recasts, adds CEO comment)
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and Votorantim SA said on Thursday they will merge their long steel operations in Brazil, creating a company with a combined production capacity of 5.4 million tonnes of rolled steel per year.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Shares of Mexico's leading broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained more than 4 percent on Thursday following the company's fourth quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Paulina Osorio)