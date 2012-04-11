* Ship owners must alert insurer of Iran oil voyages
* Japan P&I club dependent on European reinsurers
* Japan sharply reducing imports of Iranian crude oil
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, April 11 Ship owners covered by Japan P&I
club must alert the maritime insurer in advance of any plans to
transport Iranian oil and petrochemicals that could fall foul of
Western sanctions, the insurer said.
The United States and European Union have tightened measures
aimed at reducing Iran's oil trade, stemming the flow of
petrodollars to Tehran to force the OPEC member to halt a
nuclear programme the West suspects is intended to produce
weapons.
European insurers and reinsurers will be prohibited from
indemnifying ships carrying Iranian petrochemicals anywhere in
the world from May, and crude and oil products from July.
Although Japan's P&I Club, which provides insurance for
shipping companies, does not directly fall under the sanctions
regime, it is largely dependent on the European reinsurance
market to hedge its risk.
Japan's main ship insurer said it wanted to know ahead of
time of any member sending a tanker to transport Iranian oil
because the insurer had the right to deny coverage.
"The member shall conduct any such voyage in the full
knowledge of the risk that the club may lawfully cancel the
contract of insurance or decline to pay claims," the club said
in a circular to its members on Tuesday.
The insurer, whose members include shipping firms Kawasaki
Kisen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and
Idemitsu Tanker Co, has said it would only provide
coverage worth a maximum $8 million for a tanker carrying Iran
oil and petrochemicals, down from the typical $1 billion
coverage.
"Any reinsurers including other (P&I clubs) subject to EU
legislation will not be able to pay out if a claim involves a
sanctioned cargo," the club said. "Because of this, the member
could suffer a significant shortfall if any claim is made."
Japanese trading houses were reducing Iranian crude imports
from April, industry sources said on Tuesday, joining the
country's refiners in deepening cuts even after the United
States said Japan had done enough to support sanctions against
Iran.
The United States has pointed to Japan as an example for
other Iranian crude buyers as the country reduced purchases even
though it needed more oil overall to help meet rising domestic
demand after the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in
March 2011.
