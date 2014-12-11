LONDON Dec 11 Global conglomerate Libra is
snapping up container ships, betting on a sector recovery and
lower oil prices which will cut costs and boost profitability,
the group's chief executive said.
Libra has proved adept at buying and selling assets since
2008 -- making significant returns on investments.
Shipping is battling overcapacity, linked to a glut of new
vessels ordered during a boom period before the global financial
crisis of 2007-2009, forcing operators to look for ways to
overcome one of the worst slumps on record.
Leading container groups including Maersk are
replacing older and smaller vessels with fewer but larger
mega-ships to command better economies of scale. In contrast,
Libra's shipping arm Lomar has been buying very small container
ships known as feeders, Libra CEO and chairman George Logothetis
said.
"We have been big believers in the container market for some
time now. It is the oxygen of world trade. We bought a lot of
ships over the summer," New York-based Logothetis said during a
visit to London.
"If you go away from the bigger (container) ships, the order
book on the smaller ships is very light and you have net fleet
reduction."
Logothetis said the drop in marine fuel prices due to the
slump in crude prices would help save millions of dollars a year
on every container vessel for owners.
"The price of fuel, provided people were not unduly hedged,
is literally like a cash stimulus package," he said.
London and New York-headquartered Libra Group, created in
2003, grew from a shipping business started in 1976 by Michael
Logothetis. Libra is privately owned by the Logothetis family.
George, 39, took over running the shipping business in 1993.
Between 2004 and 2007 it sold its fleet of nearly 70 ships at
the height of a shipping market boom before the 2008 slump. He
has said it made "a substantial amount of money" from the sale.
Libra's shipping unit started buying vessels again in 2009,
investing $1.4 billion in 91 vessels since then including some
dry bulk ships and tankers. Lomar expects to end the year with
74 vessels -- 50 of which are container ships.
The group recently sold its offshore fleet for around $100
million -- just before oil prices crashed. It made about another
$100 million selling other vessels.
"I think we will buy some more (container ships in 2015).
The feeders are our segment where we feel comfortable and where
see the most upside," Logothetis said.
Libra has five core divisions comprising hospitality,
aviation, shipping, real estate and renewable energy and other
diversified interests including media and financial services.
Since 2008, it has purchased $7 billion of assets, including the
ship acquisitions.
Logothetis said the group was pushing ahead with its $500
million Greek investment programme despite political
turmoil.
